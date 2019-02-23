In Memoriam

Tony Ray Lawhon, Sr.

3/31/71 - 2/23/15

It's been the longest, yet somehow shortest, four years of our lives. That's how long it's been since we last saw your smile and heard your laughter. The passing of these years hasn't changed anything for us though. We live through our days constantly aware of your absence and we always wake up with you in our hearts.

It's difficult, at best, to honor you in words. You meant so much to so many people and you were loved by everyone who knew you. Our memories of you bring smiles, despite the sadness, and we all know in our hearts you wouldn't want us to be sad. We often remember and speak of the things that we loved so much about you. Your laugh was contagious; you could have an entire room roaring with laughter in mere moments. Your generosity was unmatched; we all knew we could come to you when were having tough times. Your love for us was unconditional just as ours was for you.

Grief, we've learned, is simply love. It's all of the love that you want to give to someone, but can't. It is love with no place to go. We've learned that grief is the price you pay for love - and you are still loved so very much. We will continue to honor your memory each day, knowing that you are watching us and still loving us from where you are. Your are so very precious to us, Tony. We miss you so very much, Daddy. You would be so proud of us, Pawpaw. Give your Momma a kiss from us.

Love Always, Your Loving Family