Tony William
Reynolds, Sr.
September 2, 1948-
March 15, 2020
Phenix City, AL-
Tony William Reynolds, 71, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous three year battle with prostate cancer.
Tony was born September 2, 1948, in Camilla, Georgia. After graduating from Mitchell County High School, where he was an outstanding basketball player, he attended Georgia Southwestern State University and Albany State College. He continued his basketball career at Georgia Southwestern. After college and his association with several large transportation companies, he served as a Vice President with Lazer Spot, Inc., until his death.
A consummate family man, Tony is survived by his wife Jean after fifty two years of marriage. Others left to mourn his passing include daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Leron Haire; son and daughter-in-law Tony Reynolds, Jr. and Carmen; granddaughters Kirstin and Clarissa and grandson Jaxson Haire. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Linda and Bill Hendry; brother Dewayne Reynolds; brother and sister-in-law Dallas Reynolds, Jr. and Judi. Tony's favorite pastime was any family activity. He was happiest talking about or watching his grandchildren play school and collegiate sports. Those fortunate enough to know Tony would agree he was the definition of a "southern gentleman " with a generous and giving heart. His work ethic and loyalty were traits greatly admired by everyone who knew him.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 at Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama
Donations or Flowers
Donations to:
Southwest Georgia Academy
14105 GA HWY 200
Damascus, Georgia 39841
Glenwood School
5801 Summerville Road
Smith Station, AL 36877
Columbus State University Softball Program at the CSU Foundation
4225 University Avenue
Columbus, Georgia 31907
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2020