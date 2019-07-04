Tonya Lee

Roy

October 16, 1965-

June 29, 2019

Midland, Georgia- Tonya Lee Roy, 53, died June 29, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital Midtown in Columbus, Ga

Tonya was born on October 16, 1965 in Mobile, Al to Leonard and Sandra Hardy. Tonya is a Shaw High graduate from the class of 1983. Tonya married Joseph Roy in 1987. Tonya and Joseph have one son, Brandon Roy.

Tonya is survived by her husband, Joseph Roy; son, Brandon Roy; mother Sandra Hardy; sister, Kellie Puglise and her husband Mike; brothers, Shandon Hardy and Michael Hardy and his wife Kelli. Tonya is preceded in death by her father Leonard Hardy and brother Darrell Hardy.

Tonya was a Free Spirit, never one to run by a schedule. She will always be remembered as having a Smile on her face. The most good heart person you could find and never complained about anything. She loved her family and in-laws, Rosemarie and Joseph Roy Sr, Charles and Pam Roy, Caroline and Dennis Hagler; future daughter in-law Beth Merritt,; God Son, Pierce Washburn,; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces, Megan Hardy, Sarah Hardy, Abigail Hardy, Caitlin Hagler, Mallory Bosco, Brooke Washburn; and nephews, Pierce Washburn and Braxton Roy. She loved her fur babies as if they were human. Tonya had a passion for fun, loved the beach and cruising. Her faith life was always at heart and loved the church. She will be missed dearly by many and will always be in their hearts.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 5th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Mill Room at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus. A Funeral Mass is scheduled Saturday, July 6th for 11:30 am at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 3502 Kay Cir, Columbus, GA followed by Graveside Service and Interment at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA, a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tonya's life and Homecoming. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907 Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 4, 2019