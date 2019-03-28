Toyzoyaha Yucchi (Sharon Lea)

Chapman

01/31/1953-

03/26/2019

Smith Station, AL- Toyzoyaha Yucchi (Sharon Lea) Chapman, 66, of Smith Station, AL died at Canterbury Nursing Home, Phenix City, AL Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00AM in Lakeview Memory Gardens with Dr. David Kees officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends from 5:00 till7:00pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Chapman was born January 31, 1953, in Wakeeney, KS daughter of the late Charles Compton and Jackie Sue Jackson Compton. She was also preceded in death by her "adoptive father", Robert Fare. Mrs. Chapman spent her early years in Thailand and never lost the desire to travel. She was proud of her Native American Heritage with the Muscogee Creek tribe, tracing back to the original Trail of Tears. She enjoyed crocheting sweaters for babies in the NICU units, riding bikes and working/attending the FL Grand Opera. Mrs. Chapman adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, David Chapman, Smith Station, AL; five children, Tonja (Jim) Duke, Jackie (Josh) Owens, Thomas (Myranda) Davis, Russell Chapman and Kyra Chapman; two siblings, Debbie (Andrew) Wangle, Charles (Sherry) Fare; 8 grandchildren, Krystal, Justin, Summer, Lil Jimmie, Samantha, Bailey, Rylee and Jaci; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019