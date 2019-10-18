Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Tremaine "Tre" Hutchinson


1992 - 2019
Tremaine "Tre" Hutchinson Obituary
Tremaine Markell
"Tre" Hutchinson
February 25, 1992-
October 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Tremaine Markell Hutchinson, affectionately known as "Tre", 27, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon EST, Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Noble Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmonds Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hutchinson was born February 25,1992 to the late Adrainne Carol Hutchinson and Vern Thomas. He was a member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, attended Central High School, and worked at the Tyson Chicken Plant.
Survivors include his grandmother, Jaqueline Jenkins; one sister, Teneisha Gumz; one brother, Terry Anderson (Shanna); one aunt; six uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 18, 2019
