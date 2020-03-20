|
Treva C.
Bowden
January 30, 1927-
March 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Treva C. Bowden, age 93, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020. Because of the present gathering restrictions, a private entombment for Treva will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 for immediate family at 11:00 AM in The Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907.
Treva was born January 30, 1927 in Humboldt, Tennessee to Mary Alma Garland and Walter Edgar Click. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and friend who lived her life in service to others. Treva enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables, walking in the woods, and watching birds. She taught her children to be honest, hardworking, and to accept responsibility for their actions. Treva was an avid reader with a dry sense of humor and loved to laugh with her grandchildren. She will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her.
Treva was preceded in death by her husband Frank H. Bowden; father Walter Edgar Click and mother Mary Alma Garland; three sisters and four brothers. She is survived by; sons Mike Bowden (Carol); Mark Bowden; and daughter Lisa Riles; grandson John Mark Bowden, granddaughter Hannah Nixon (Tim) and grandson Jayson Bowden, nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Bowden family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020