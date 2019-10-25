|
|
Treyvius R. L.
Crowell
December 18, 1998-
October 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Treyvius R.L. Crowell, 20, of Columbus, GA, passed on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pine Hill MBC, Phenix City, AL with Rev. J.C. Fryer, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Treyvius Crowell was born December 18, 1998 in Columbus, GA to Yasma Williams and Edd Crowell, Sr. He was a 2017 graduate of Russell County High School and was employed with McDonald's.
Survivors include his mother, Yasma Williams; father, Edd (Kimberly) Crowell, Sr.; son, Kaedyn Jhalil Crowell; companion, Zykeria Berry; four brothers, Edd Crowell, Jr., Jaquez Willis, Xavier Graham, and Mekhi Crowell; six sisters, Ashley Crowell, Lacora Nickerson, Ayanna Crowell, Ashley Truitt, Emonia Crowell and Makayla Graham; maternal grandmother, Janice Williams; maternal grandfather, M.L. Lillie; two great-grandmothers, Juanita Williams and Bessie Ligon; two nephews, one niece and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 25, 2019