Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Pine Hill MBC
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Treyvius Crowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Treyvius R. L. Crowell


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Treyvius R. L. Crowell Obituary
Treyvius R. L.
Crowell
December 18, 1998-
October 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Treyvius R.L. Crowell, 20, of Columbus, GA, passed on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pine Hill MBC, Phenix City, AL with Rev. J.C. Fryer, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Treyvius Crowell was born December 18, 1998 in Columbus, GA to Yasma Williams and Edd Crowell, Sr. He was a 2017 graduate of Russell County High School and was employed with McDonald's.
Survivors include his mother, Yasma Williams; father, Edd (Kimberly) Crowell, Sr.; son, Kaedyn Jhalil Crowell; companion, Zykeria Berry; four brothers, Edd Crowell, Jr., Jaquez Willis, Xavier Graham, and Mekhi Crowell; six sisters, Ashley Crowell, Lacora Nickerson, Ayanna Crowell, Ashley Truitt, Emonia Crowell and Makayla Graham; maternal grandmother, Janice Williams; maternal grandfather, M.L. Lillie; two great-grandmothers, Juanita Williams and Bessie Ligon; two nephews, one niece and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Treyvius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now