Troy H.
Rocha
April 27, 1936-
July 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- Troy Howard Rocha, (First Sergeant, Retired) of Columbus, transitioned home Tuesday at Rivertown Center Nursing Home. He was 84 years of age.
The son of the late Frank and Jane Harpe Rocha, First Sergeant Rocha was born in Pittsburg, PA on April 17, 1936. He was a decorated Army Veteran of 24 years who served during the Vietnam Conflict. Following retirement, he worked for Civil Services at Ft. Benning. He obtained an Associates Degree from Troy State University, and was a member of Holsey Monumental CME Church.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his beloved wife of 42 years, Mrs. Annie Lockett Rocha; three children, Byron Johnson, Jr. (Veta), Regina Barnes (Rev. Clarence) and Tammie Smith (Reverend Hubert); nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild; a sister, Rosa Harpe; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Smith; a nephew, Peter Hogins; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for First Sergeant Rocha will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the gravesite at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Monday, 1 til 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions may be submitted at progressivefuneralhome.com
.