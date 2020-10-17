TrumanBentley, Sr.September 24, 1942-October 14, 2020Columbus, GA- Truman Bentley Sr., 78 of Columbus, Georgia died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital of Columbus, Georgia. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.Truman was born on September 24th, 1942, in Columbus, Georgia to the late Hugh Ashby Bentley and Bernice Roche' Bentley. He accepted Christ at a young age and in the past was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Columbus, Georgia. He was a graduate of Jordan High School Class of 1960. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a great friend to all. He was an avid historian and phenomenal story teller. His true passion was explaining the details of the tragedy and the corruption during the 1950's in Phenix City, Alabama. This story was dear to his heart as his father the late, Hugh Bentley was a key figure in the movement to end vice and corruption that was destroying his hometown of Phenix City. He, his mother, his brother and his cousin survived a house bombing that was the result of his father's desire to fight crime. The gangsters responsible were never convicted for this crime. The victory and cleanup of Phenix City was always a key point in Truman's stories and conversations. He was proud that his father had removed the "dirty, filthy coat" which was Hugh's description of the corruption that hung over his beloved Phenix City.Truman's love for history, contagious laugh and big heart allowed him the opportunity to never meet a stranger. He always had a smile on his face coming in the door and leaving as well. He and his wife loved to travel and even had an opportunity to visit the country of Switzerland. This was a delightful trip as he enjoyed the historical sights, beautiful scenery and even joked that he climbed the Matterhorn. He loved the beach, the mountains, arrowhead hunting, mince meat pies or cookies, and he was a fabulous dancer.Truman managed his father's sporting goods store, Bentley Sporting Goods, he worked many years for Bill Heard Chevrolet, and he eventually retired from Goodwill Industrial International Company.He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sylvia Bentley, his brother Hugh Bo Bentley, and an infant brother.Survivors include his wife of 29 years Emily Spano-Bentley; children Truman Bentley Jr. (Suzanne) of Columbus, Georgia, PenelopeBentley Kilgore (Mike) of Carrollton, Georgia, Beau Parker (Stacy) of Midland, Georgia, Scarlett Barker of Columbus, Georgia, Tara Tyler (Donnie) of Columbus, Georgia, a sister-in-law, Charlotte Bentley of Columbus, Georgia, Grandchildren include; Truman Bentley III, Megan Bentley, Elizabeth Bentley, Mary-Margaret Kilgore, LillieAnna Kilgore, T.Kirby Kilgore, David Kilgore, Peter Kilgore, Kelsey Parker, Taylor Katherine Parker, Kristen Tyler, Savanna Barker, and Shelby Barker,a great grandchild Wesley Phillips, and two nieces, Barre' Whittington and Dana Thurston.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Historic Columbus