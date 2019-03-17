|
|
TSGT(Ret.)Thomas
Mabry
January 22, 1950-
March 9, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- TSGT(Ret.)Thomas Mabry 69, of Columbus, Georgia passed Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at New Providence Baptist Church, 5227 14th Avenue, Columbus, GA, Pastor Thaddeus Spencer, officiating, Rev. DeWayne Majors, eulogist. Interment will follow at Ft Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft Mitchell, AL with full military honors according to Hill-Watson-Peoples Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, 706-327-9293. Visitation will be today, Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. TSgt Mabry was born on January 22, 1950, in Columbus, GA to the late Howard (Golden) Mabry and the late Rosa Mae Clarke Mabry. He was a United States Air Force veteran with 20 years of honorable service, after retiring from the military, he enjoyed rewarding careers at both Litho Krome and the Army Corps of Engineers. Thomas leaves to cherish in his memory his children, T. Dewayne Mabry, Columbus, GA and Chrysanthemum (Theo) Dawkins, Villa Rica, GA; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; three sisters: Delatha (Jackie) Lowe, Hinesville, GA, Rudine (Thaddeus) Mabry, and Rebecca Mabry, both of Columbus, GA; three brothers: Howard (Dorothy) Mabry, Ellerslie, GA, Tyrone Mabry, and Michael (Rayshawnda) Mabry, Columbus, GA, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019