Tula Archibald
King
April 20, 1929-
August 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Tula "Mama Tula" King transitioned home peacefully Monday at 90 years of age.
The daughter of Vinson, Sr. and Susie Booth Archibald, Mrs. King was born in Columbus, GA and attended St. James School. She was a devout member of Peters Chapel AME Church where she served faithfully in all capacities of the Church. She retired from Parkwood Nursing Facility in Phenix City following 25 years of dedicated service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Eugene "Pick" King, and a brother, Vinson Archibald, Jr.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: three children: Marvin E. King (Barbara), Annie B. Dixon and Willie L. King, Sr.; twelve grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren; a sister, Lillie Bell Bowman; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, loving caregivers and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. King will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peters Chapel AME Church where Reverend Sherry Sneed, pastor will officiate. Reverend O. L. Duncan will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Church. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019