Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
Tunya Evans


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tunya Evans Obituary
Tunya
Evans
April 11, 1957-
February 3, 2019
Ft. Mitchell , AL- Tunya Evans, 61, of Ft. Mitchell, AL, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm EST, Monday, February 11, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Bishop Thomas Blue officiating. Interment will follow at the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Evans was born on April 11,1957 to the late Mildred Green Mcghee and the late Ronald D. Green. She was a care provider for multiple children throughout her life as well as a home maker.
Survivors include her husband Carvis Sr.; three children, Sonya, Carvis Jr. (Felicia) and Dominic Sr. (Linnora);12 grandchildren, Sasheanna, Antwoine, Carvis III, Maliya, Dominic Jr., Chante, Destinee, Nasir, Daihja, Yaseen, Nyeem, and London; one sister Sonay Talley; one brother Ricardo Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
