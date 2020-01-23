|
|
Mr. Tyrone
Fleming
September 2, 1974-
January 19, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Tyrone Fleming transitioned his life Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence in Columbus, Georgia. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia. Rev. Adrian J. Chester, pastor of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church, will be officiating. Mr. Fleming was born to Dorothy Pugh Fleming and the late Charles Fleming, Sr. on September 2, 1974 in Columbus, GA. He was preceded in death by his father and his aunt, Mary Jo Chambers. Mr. Fleming leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving mother, Dorothy Pugh Fleming; a brother, Charles Fleming, Jr.; two sisters, Tammy Louder (Charlie) Pitts and Shondra (Malcom) Culliver; two nieces, Latoya Wadkins and Azriel Pitts; three nephews, Charlie Pitts, Jr., Carlton Pitts and Malcom Culliver, Jr.; an aunt, Daisy P. Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 23, 2020