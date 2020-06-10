Rev. Udell Addison
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Udell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Udell
Addison
April 4,1941-
June 7,2020
Columbus, GA- Rev. Udell Addison, 79 of Columbus, GA died Sunday, June 07, 2020 at his residence in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Mr. Brent Addison, Dr. Curtis Addison and Rev. Gary Richardson officiating. A private burial will be held in Parkhill Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive family and friends Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at the funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the visitation and funeral will be in effect.
Rev. Addison was born April 06, 1941 in Newnan, GA to the late Benjamin Franklin Addison and Bessie Walker Addison. He became a Minister in 1960 serving the Columbus community for over 40 years. He loved his family, church, singing and serving others. He was a true servant of the Lord. Rev. Addison was the last of nine children.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen Addison of Columbus, GA. daughters, Angie Roberts (Danny) of Columbus, GA, Terrie Pope (Ken) of Lagrange, GA, son, Russell Addison (Donna) of Lagrange, GA, grandchildren, Sheree Bowen (Jarrod), Tiffany Morehouse (Zack), Kelly DeMarino (Mario), Kacey Sebaugh (Josh), Brooke Hagler (Drew), Brent Addison (Mary Francis), and 13 great grandchildren.
Those so desiring may sign the guest registry book at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved