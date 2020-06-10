Rev. Udell
Addison
April 4,1941-
June 7,2020
Columbus, GA- Rev. Udell Addison, 79 of Columbus, GA died Sunday, June 07, 2020 at his residence in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Mr. Brent Addison, Dr. Curtis Addison and Rev. Gary Richardson officiating. A private burial will be held in Parkhill Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive family and friends Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at the funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the visitation and funeral will be in effect.
Rev. Addison was born April 06, 1941 in Newnan, GA to the late Benjamin Franklin Addison and Bessie Walker Addison. He became a Minister in 1960 serving the Columbus community for over 40 years. He loved his family, church, singing and serving others. He was a true servant of the Lord. Rev. Addison was the last of nine children.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ellen Addison of Columbus, GA. daughters, Angie Roberts (Danny) of Columbus, GA, Terrie Pope (Ken) of Lagrange, GA, son, Russell Addison (Donna) of Lagrange, GA, grandchildren, Sheree Bowen (Jarrod), Tiffany Morehouse (Zack), Kelly DeMarino (Mario), Kacey Sebaugh (Josh), Brooke Hagler (Drew), Brent Addison (Mary Francis), and 13 great grandchildren.
Those so desiring may sign the guest registry book at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.