Ulie
Ford
September 13, 1925-
August 15, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Ulie C. Ford, 93, of Phenix City, AL passed on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick Brown, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Ford was born September 13, 1925 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Bennie Ford Sr., and the late Ethel Lee Stephens Ford. He was a long time member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include his three daughters; Thelma Rutledge of Phenix City, AL; Betty G. Ford of West Virginia and Barbara A. Devore of Maryland; four sons, Willie B. Ford, Anthony L. Ford and Darracy Ford all of Phenix City, AL and Ulysses (Ethel) Ford of Columbus, GA; one sister, Thelma Williams of Phenix City, AL; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019