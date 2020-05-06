Major Floyd C.
Raven, Jr., United States Air Force Retired
July 4, 1957-
April 28, 2020
Prattville, AL- Major (Ret) Floyd C. Raven, Jr., 62, transitioned his life Thursday, April 28, 2020 in Prattville, AL. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Private Services for the immediate family will follow at 5:00 pm. Brother Marcus Raven will be giving Words of Comfort. A Private Interment will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 12:30 pm at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Maj. Raven was the born to the late Lavonia Edge and Floyd C. Raven, Sr. on July 4, 1957 in Columbus, GA. He was a graduate of Kendrick High School, attended Columbus College and a decorated veteran of the United States Air Force. Maj. Raven served 29 years as a Biomedical Laboratory Scientist including Operation Freedom on the Global War on Terrorism in Qatar. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife of 42 years, Betty Smith Raven; his children, Minnie Raven, Pamela Raven Lucas, Floyd C. Raven III, Sharonda Raven, Dannell Raven; grandchildren, Karis Barley, Ro'shed Lucas, Jr.; seven siblings, Ricky (Vivian) Raven, Gregory S. Raven, Chris Raven, Carolyn Raven, Shanitha (Michael) Jones, Patricia (Anthony) Raven; brother-in-law, Thomas (Marcella) Smith; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 6, 2020.