United States Air Force Retired Major Floyd C. Raven
1957 - 2020
Major Floyd C.
Raven, Jr., United States Air Force Retired
July 4, 1957-
April 28, 2020
Prattville, AL- Major (Ret) Floyd C. Raven, Jr., 62, transitioned his life Thursday, April 28, 2020 in Prattville, AL. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Private Services for the immediate family will follow at 5:00 pm. Brother Marcus Raven will be giving Words of Comfort. A Private Interment will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 12:30 pm at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Maj. Raven was the born to the late Lavonia Edge and Floyd C. Raven, Sr. on July 4, 1957 in Columbus, GA. He was a graduate of Kendrick High School, attended Columbus College and a decorated veteran of the United States Air Force. Maj. Raven served 29 years as a Biomedical Laboratory Scientist including Operation Freedom on the Global War on Terrorism in Qatar. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife of 42 years, Betty Smith Raven; his children, Minnie Raven, Pamela Raven Lucas, Floyd C. Raven III, Sharonda Raven, Dannell Raven; grandchildren, Karis Barley, Ro'shed Lucas, Jr.; seven siblings, Ricky (Vivian) Raven, Gregory S. Raven, Chris Raven, Carolyn Raven, Shanitha (Michael) Jones, Patricia (Anthony) Raven; brother-in-law, Thomas (Marcella) Smith; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
1:00 - 5:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
MAY
6
Service
5:00 PM
At Funeral Home
MAY
7
Interment
12:30 AM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
May 5, 2020
Terry & I will never forget Floyd's kindness and his beautiful smile. May God give him eternal rest and provide his beautiful family the strength to bear the great pain. We pray the love of those around you today will provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. Our most sincere condolences to you guys. We love you all.
Evangeline & Terry Cheeks
Friend
May 5, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Evangeline Cheeks
