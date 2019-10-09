|
|
CSM Jess W.
Boyd US Army Retired
January 25, 1930-
October 7, 2019
Culloden, Ga.- CSM Jess W. Boyd US Army Retired bought the farm at his residence in Upson County, Georgia on Monday October 7, 2019.
CSM Jess W. Boyd from Alphoretta, KY was born on January 25, 1930, son of the late Burl Boyd and Norma Vanhoose Boyd. He has resided in Culloden for the past 40 years, he and his wife were former owners and operators of the Flintside Restaurant and Motel on Hwy 19 S. He retired from the Army in 1979 after 30 years of service. He served in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Panama Canal, and various Stateside Posts.
Military Award and Decorations include 1 Bronze Star for Valor and 2 for Meritorious Service, 2 Meritorious Service Medals, 2 Army Commendation Medals, 2 National Defense Service Medals, Germany Occupation Medal, Korea Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and Presidential Unit Citations, CIB,EIB, Expert Marksmanship Badge and 10 awards of Good Conduct Medal.
CSM Boyd is survived by his daughter Ilona Host, Grandson SSG Scott W. Davis Ret. and wife Kira Davis, Great Grandchildren SGT. Scott W. Davis Jr, A1C Alex Aleman, Joanne Henney, sisters Louise Hellickson and Shirley Davis and great great grandson Stefan Henney.
Graveside Entombment Services with full Military Honors will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus Ga, on Friday October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the : https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org, .
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019