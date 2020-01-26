|
|
Col. Joseph Donald
Bartley, USA, Ret.
November 30, 1931-
January 13, 2020
Pine Mountain, GA- Col. Bartley was born November 30, 1931 in Tampa, Florida, the son of Henry Alton Bartley and Lillian Armstrong Bartley. He retired in 1980 from the U. S. Army after a thirty-one year career as a Physician in the U. S. Army Medical Corps.
Col. Bartley was a graduate of Mercer University in Macon and obtained his doctorate from Emory University in Atlanta. He earned his Masters in Public Health from Berkley University in California. He actively served in the Preventive Medicine Division during the Vietnam War and was present during the Tet Offensive. He received numerous medals including the Vietnam Service Medal with Four Bronze Stars, the Meritorious Service Medal, and was also awarded the Legion of Merit. In addition to his meritorious service, Col. Bartley served his country during a time of groundbreaking advancements in medicine. While stationed at Walter Reed Hospital, he served on the team of physicians who discovered the Swine Flu.
Since retirement, Col. Bartley has enjoyed supporting numerous charities, but his favorites were those involving canines. He was a very ardent supporter of the Humane Society of Harris County, and the family suggests that in lieu of flowers, those who desire may make contributions in his memory to the Humane Society of Harris County at www.hsharrisco.org.
Col. Bartley is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren as follows; daughter, Angela Leichter (Andrew) of Columbus and their children Samuel Leichter and Shea Leichter; and daughter Barbara Turner of Silver Springs, MD and her children, Natalie Paniagua and Amanda Strange; two great-grandchildren; and his dearest friend, caretaker and former wife, Kathaleen Buck of Warm Springs, GA.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton, GA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 26, 2020