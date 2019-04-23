MSgt. David E.

Wittenberg, USAF (Ret.)

April 1, 1944-

April 16, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- David Wittenberg, 75, went to be with Lord on the morning of Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

David was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 1, 1944, to the late David F. and Helen Brounty Wittenberg. With pride and honor, he served his country in the United States Air Force. At the time of his retirement from the military, he had attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Following a second career, in civil service, David retired as Branch Chief over the Defense Logistics Agency at Robins Air Force Base.

David loved horses and was a member and Past President of the Georgia Horse Council. He also enjoyed writing articles for the newspaper. An active member of Sandy Valley Baptist Church, he loved celebrating his faith for the Lord. The memory of his fidelity and loyalty to God, his church, and his family, will remain as an inspiration to all who knew him.

David's memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Kim Wittenberg of Warner Robins; children, Michael Wittenberg of Warner Robins, James Wittenberg of Culloden, and Debbie Stanfill of Pelion, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Sandy Valley Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Phil Bryant officiating. Afterwards, David will be laid to rest with full military honors in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

