Min. Valerie

Edmond

January 11, 1963-

May 22, 2019

Columbus, GA- Min. Valerie Edmond, 56, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Columbus, GA.

Funeral service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST at New Testament Christian Center in Columbus, GA with Bishop James A. Lewis, officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.

Min. Edmond was born January 11, 1963 to Reverend J.C. Flagg and the late Vivian Crowell Flagg in Columbus, GA. She was a 1981 graduate of Spencer High School, served in the U.S. Army, licensed cosmetologist, beautician, and barber, and was a member of New Testament Christian Center Church where she served on the Ministerial staff and Bible Institute Instructor.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Edmond of Columbus, GA; her father, Reverend J.C. Flagg; two daughters, Andrea (DaJerran, Sr.) Sumbry and Kendra Berry; one brother, David Flagg; one sister, Dorothy Anderson; four grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2019