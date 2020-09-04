Valerie SmennerSzucsOctober 1, 1934-September 1, 2020COLUMBUS, GA-Valerie Szucs passed away on Sept. 1, 2020 after complications from Alzheimer's disease. Valerie was born in Columbus, Georgia to Edwin and Jean Smenner. Valerie grew up in the Dinglewood neighborhood of Columbus, Lagrange and Manchester, Georgia. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1952. Valerie taught elementary school in Woodbury, Savannah, Albany and Columbus Georgia. Valerie spent most of her adult life in Columbus, but also lived in Augsburg and Stuttgart Germany. While in Germany, she was fond of volksmarching, snow skiing and camping in Garmisch. She was an avid reader and bridge player and was fond of cats and very skilled at art, especially drawing. Valerie enjoyed traveling with family and friends to Lake Harding, the Georgia mountains, and Panama City Beach, Florida. She was an avid fan of her grandson's baseball teams and attended many games and playoffs starting with Little League and ending with the Columbus State's Baseball Team. Valerie had a deep appreciation of cultural arts and liked to visit art galleries, museums and often attended performances at The Springer Opera House and the River Center.Valerie is survived by her husband Paul Szucs of Columbus, Georgia, her children John(Julie) Sewell of Columbus, Georgia and Kathie (Pete) Guild of Chapel Hill, NC and grandchildren Shawn Sewell (Marissa) of Columbus, Georgia, Jamie (Erica) Sewell of Columbus Georgia, J.J. Sewell of Columbus Georgia and Chelsea Guild of New York City, great grandchildren Taryn, Meylahni, David, Ridley, Gunner, Kayleigh, Jayden brother John (Barbara) Smenner of Manchester, Georgia and nephews Eugene (Lisa) Smenner of Manchester, Georgia and Mark (Claudia) Smenner of El Paso, Texas.A graveside service will be held on Saturday Sept. 5th at 11:00 am at Parkhill Cemetery with The Rev. Kyle Stillings officiating. Flowers or in lieu of flowers donations to Paws Humane Society online or by mail at 4900 Milgen Road Columbus Ga 31907