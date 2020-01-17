|
|
Vann
Carter
September 12, 1955-
January 12, 2020
Midland City, Alabama- Charles "Vann" Carter, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was 64.
A celebration of life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with Brother Keith Morgan officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Family is accepting flowers, or memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302.
Vann was born September 12, 1955 in Winchester, TN to the late Clinton and Doris Carter. He spent his earlier years in the Phenix City and Columbus area where he was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1974. After high school, Vann worked in the grocery business while he attended a technical school. Upon completion of school, he became a manager of a cash and carry grocery business which led him to the Dothan area. Later, he would start buying convenience stores and arcade games before becoming the owner of his trucking company, Diversified Logistics in Dothan. Vann loved spending time with his family and friends, boating on the water, cheering on the Crimson Tide, and watching NASCAR. Vann's biggest accomplishment and treasure was his marriage to his wife Vickie and the birth of his two daughters, Nicolette and Juliette.
Vann is survived by his wife, Vickie Lee Carter; his two daughters, Nicolette Carter Burgans (Cole) and Juliette Vanessa Carter (boyfriend Ethan Holland); his three brothers, Rusty Bryant (Belinda), Bryant Carter (Sharon), and Dunnavant Goodson; one sister, Elizabeth Nason; one aunt, Nancy Jordan; close nephew, Seaman Ethan Johnson, U.S. Navy; special friends, Mark and Sue Ellen Long; and a host of extended family and friends that he loved dearly.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 17, 2020