Velma M.
Raspberry
October 31, 1943-
July 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Velma Montgomery Raspberry of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Wednesday at the Morris Center for Caring in Jacksonville, FL. She was 77 years of age.
The daughter of the late Laffaette and Sally Tuttle Montgomery, Mrs. Raspberry was born in Homer, LA where she received her secular education. She obtained her Bachelors degree from Troy State University, and was a educator within the Muscogee County School system. She retired following 20 years of dedicated service, her last tenure at Marshall Middle School. She was a member of the Muscogee and Georgia Educators Associations, the Georgia Retired Teachers Association, and was an Eastern Star. Mrs. Raspberry also served as President of the NCO Wives Club. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Sidney E. Raspberry, Sr., and her daughter, Valet L. Raspberry.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories include: two sons, Sidney E. Raspberry and Victor L. Raspberry ( ); four grandchildren, Sidney E. Breedlove, Ellis Meshack Raspberry, Gwendolynn L. Raspberry and Nia L. Raspberry; two sisters, Sharon Montgomery and Margurite Montgomery; a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Raspberry will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., graveside at Main Post Cemetery. Rev. J. H. Flakes, III will officiate. Visitation is Thursday, 1 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
.