Vence E.
Grandberry
January 4, 1963-
September 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Vence Edward Grandberry transitioned home Tuesday at his residence. He was 56 years of age.
The son of Mrs. Imogene Alexander Hixson of Columbus, and the late Anthony Grandberry, Vence was born in Columbus, GA and attended Columbus High School. He was employed with Kysor/Warren for over 10 years and was a member of Viking Lodge #246, Modern Free Affiliation. He was preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, Mr. Vaughn Hixson, two siblings, Ricky and Diann Alexander, and a sister-in-law, Alexandria Grandberry.
Survivors, other than his mother include: his wife, Stephanie Grandberry; two daughters, Lakenya and Victoria Grandberry; three grandchildren, Kaiyden, Kaiyveon, and Kaleb; a brother, Christopher Grandberry (Monica); a special aunt, Bettie Jones; father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Richmond Walton; brothers-in-law, Dedrick and Derrick Walton; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Grandberry will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Progressive Chapel with Rev. Darrin McCoy officiating. The interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday, 2 til 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019