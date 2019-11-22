|
Vengue
Hutchins
September 14, 1965-
November 13, 2019
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Vengue "Punkin" Hutchins, 54, of Ft. Mitchell, AL died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 23, 2019 Macedonia MB Church, Seale, AL with Rev. Lawrence Stephens, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home,Inc.
Mr. Hutchins was born September 14, 1965 to the late Benjamin Hutchins, Jr. and the late Jenneise Dumas Hutchins. He was a 1984 graduate of Hardaway High School.
His survivors include his wife, Dorendia Hutchins of Ft. Mitchell, AL; two daughters, D'Andra Hutchins of Columbus,GA and Jalicia Hutchins of Columbus, GA; three stepchildren, Shantavis Dorsey of Tuscaloosa, AL; Seth Dorsey of Phenix City, AL and Cameron (Ahneiya) Wilson of Deridder, LA; one sister, Veronica Baldwin of Phenix City, AL; two brothers, Alfred (Cassandra) Hutchins of Box Springs, GA and Lamar (Theressa) of Orlando, FL; father and mother-in-law, Willie and Shirley Miller, Sr.; 8 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 22, 2019