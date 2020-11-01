1/1
Vera Whittlesey
1929 - 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Vera Whittlesey, affectionately known as "Big Moma and Aunt Pal," 91, of Columbus, passed Friday, October 23, 2020 at Orchard View Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be held 11AM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Main Post Cemetery in Ft. Benning, GA. Rev. Brandon Isom will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, 12 Noon to 2PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers Way, Columbus. Mrs. Whittlesey was born in Columbus, daughter of the late Jimmy and Mary Buckner Rogers. She was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church and its Sr. usher board, General Mission, Joy in the Word bible class and Sunday School and was advisor to the #2 usher board. She was the widow of the late James Whittlesey and was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Evelyn Carter, Janet Davis, Fannie Crook and Mary Ann Carter and 2 brothers, Ralph and George Rogers. Her survivors include: one son, Jerry (Cynthia) Whittlesey; one daughter, Janis (William) Stovall; 5 grandchildren, Celestina and Jerricke Whittlesey, Yasmeen, Ashley and Whitney Stovall; 3 great-grandchildren, Penelope Stovall, Neriah Hicks and Jaxon Blackwell and a host of nephews, nieces and devoted friends including Rosie Gould and Ethel James. Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
As you remember your love one,as God heals your broken hearts ( Psalm 147:3) may your cherished memories bring you peace,comfort and strength to endure.
D H
