Vertie
Johnson, Jr.
January 20, 1939-
October 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- First Sergeant Vertie Johnson, Jr. transitioned home peacefully Monday surrounded by his family. He was 81 years of age.
First Sergeant Johnson was a native of Jackson, MS who retired from the U. S. Army following 23 years of dedicated service. He also retired as a Corrections Officer at Jack T. Rutledge Correctional Institute. He obtained his Masters degree from Troy State University and was a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church where served as Superintendent of the Sunday School, with the Men's Choir, the Brotherhood and Prison Ministries, Finance and Culinary Committees, and was Chairman Emeritus of the Deacons Ministry, having served over 34 years in that capacity. First Sergeant Johnson was also a Modern Free Mason. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mrs. Emma Bailey Johnson.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: a devoted son, Talbot Johnson; one sister, Marilyn Johnson; loving nieces and nephews, Jacqueline Bailey, Jeffrey Matthews (Tina), Jennifer Matthews, Johann Matthews and Jasper Matthews (Keisha); a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for First Sergeant Johnson will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Progressive Chapel with the interment held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The visitation and family hour will begin Sunday at 1:00 PM with the Masonic Ceremony at 2:00 PM. He will lie in state in the Chapel until 4:00 PM. Family member and friends are to assemble at the Chapel Monday at 8:45 A.M. Online condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com
.