Vickie Constance Luckerson
1971 - 2020
Vickie Constance
Luckerson
March 10, 1971-
September 13, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Sis. Vickie Luckerson, 49, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Birmingham, AL. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Michael Burton, officiating. Public visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1-5 p.m.
Sis. Luckerson was born March 10, 1971 in Seale, AL to the late William Russell Luckerson and the late Bessie Mae Sanders Luckerson. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church and worked for the Chattahoochee Valley Library for 17 years.
Survivors include one daughter, Madison Kayla Jones; two brothers, William (Shirley) Luckerson, Montgomery, AL, Dan Luckerson, Ft. Mitchell, AL; five sisters, Patricia Luckerson, Seale, AL, Sharon Luckerson and Nadine (Jimmie) Burford both of Phenix City, AL; Naomi (Michael) Davis and Clarissa (Stanley) Stoutamire both of Birmingham, AL and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
September 16, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
