Vickie

Masi

June 6, 1959-

April 29, 2019

Box Springs, GA- Vickie C. Masi, age 59, of Box Springs, Georgia passed away on Monday April 29, 2019. Vickie was born June 19, 1959 in Columbus, Georgia to her late parents Burdella Rose Supan Whitley and Edward Talbot Whitley.

She graduated from Hardaway High School and attended Columbus College. She married Vincent Masi, November 15, 1980. Vickie loved her family and treated her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She enjoyed fishing, and loved to care for and nurse animals. She took many of them in and gave them a home. Vickie will always be remembered as a loving person with a kind and generous spirit.

Graveside services at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30am with Reverend Karen Ivy officiating. Visitation will take place Sunday, May 5, 2019 4:00pm-6:00pm in the St. Elmo room of Striffler-Hamby.

Vickie was preceded in death by; her brother Ray Whitley and nephew Jerry Whitley. She is survived by; husband Vincent Masi; brothers James "Terry" Whitley, Donald Whitley, and Gary(Angela) Whitley; sisters Linda (Sam) Honeycutt, Brenda (Johnny) Sizemore, Karen (Nelson) Pizarro and Regina (Mark) Torbett; sixteen nieces and nephews; other family members, and many friends to cherish her memory.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to PAWS Humane Society or your local animal shelter. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 4, 2019