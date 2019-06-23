|
Vicky Lee
Morgan
February 26, 1954-
June 19, 2019
Upatoi, GA- Vicky Lee Morgan, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.
A private memorial service will be held at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Vicky was born February 26, 1954 in Sacramento, CA to the late William Donnell and Virginia Kast Donnell. She was a veteran, member of Midland United Methodist Church and an active member of the Patriot Guard. She loved riding her Harley and traveling the country with Bill.
She is survived by her husband Bill Morgan, her son Michael Bustin and his wife Christen and her granddaughter Willa and her sisters in Sacramento, California, Sherry Lewis, Bobbie Kline and Emily Kostusak.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 23, 2019