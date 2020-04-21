|
|
Victor B.
Jones
April 15, 1958-
April 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Victor B. Jones, 62, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence. Due to the public health crisis a private funeral service will be held for immediate family members only at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home Chapel. Minister, Reginald Jones will be officiating. A private burial will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 a viewing for Mr. Jones will be held at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus. Strict social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Victor B. Jones was born on April 15, 1958 to Mrs. Sarah Byrd-Jones and the late Mr. Jimmy Frank Jones. Victor, best known as Bernard and affectionately known as "Sparrow" in his early years. He received his education in Muscogee County School District, graduating from Columbus High School in 1976. Upon graduation, Victor joined the United States Army where he served four years and returned home to Columbus. Victor continued employment with Columbus Regional and Polychrome. Afterwards, he began his landscaping business with prominent customers in the Columbus area.
Victor accepted Christ at an early age, and became a member of World Changes Ministry. In later years, Victor reunited with his home church Grace and Truth Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the usher board.
Victor was preceded in death by his father, the late Jimmy Frank Jones; his grandparents the late Mrs. Willie Idell Byrd, Mr. Eugene Byrd and Mrs. Lillian R. Jones.
He leaves to cherish in his memories a loving and devoted mother, Mrs. Sarah B. Jones; a sister, Fanthnecia L. Dunbar; a brother, Minister Reginald Jones; a niece, Kenya N. Ash; a great niece, Alexis D. Walker; a great nephew, Aubrey J. Ash; three aunts, Eleanor (Jimmie) Jones, Betty Chance, and Ruby Chambers; one uncle, Douglas Byrd and a host of cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2020