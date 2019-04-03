Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Victor C.
Butler
September 28, 1956-
March 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Victor Cartrell Butler transitioned home in Butner, NC at 62 years of age.
Born in Columbus, GA to Mrs. Mary Jones Butler of Columbus and the late Lee D. Butler, Sr., Victor was a 1976 graduate of the George Washington Carver High School. He was a member of Carver Heights Presbyterian Church, and was a United States Marine Veteran. He resided in Boston, MA where he worked as a security guard. Other than his father he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jamoya Butler.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife, Mrs. Cynthia Bryant Butler; a son, Ayite Butler (Cynthia); two grandsons, Ayite, Jr. and Ahmir Butler; two sisters, Gwendolyn Blanchard (Cecil) and Vergie Bain (Arthur); three brothers, Lee Drew Butler, Jr. (Mary Linda), Donald L. Butler and Marcus D. Butler (Evelyn); beloved aunts, Mattie Jackson and Dorothy Davis; his mother-in-law, Ann Simons; a sister-in-law, Gail Nicholson; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Butler will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
