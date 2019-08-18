|
Victoria
Burkhalter
November 9, 1949-
August 15, 2019
Seale, Alabama- Victoria Burkhalter, age 69, of Seale, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Funeral Services are scheduled at Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, Alabama on Monday, August 19, 2019, 11 a.m. with Reverend Bud Passmore officiating. Private interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3-5 p.m.
Vicki was born in Columbus, Georgia on November 9, 1949 to the late Clyde and Minnie Williams. She graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1967. Vicki worked at Fort Benning, Georgia for 25 years in civilian personnel and United State Army Infantry School as a staffing and management assistant. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church, Bleeker, Alabama, and faithfully served many times in their Children's Ministry.
Vicki was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; devoted her life to loving and caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Carroll; brother, John Williams; and son, Brian Burkhalter. Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Gary Burkhalter; daughter, Sherri Smith and her husband Jeff; grandchildren, Victoria Cooley and her husband Adam, and Zach Smith; one great-grandson, Parker Cooley; sister, Patricia Ballman; sister-in-law, Patricia Herring; nieces, Michelle Ballman, Richelle Westcott and her husband Donnie, and Lindsay Metzler and her husband Drew; nephews, Richard Carroll and his wife Kim, Aaron Williams and his wife Dawn, and Joshua Williams; many other relatives and friends.
Flowers are accepted or contributions can be made to Concord Baptist Church, Attn: Children's Ministry, 321 Lee Road 251, Salem, Alabama 36874.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019