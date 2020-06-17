Victoria
Chapman
December 13, 1951-
June 11, 2020
Buford, GA- Victoria (Vicki) Casey Chapman age 68 of Phenix City AL passed away peacefully on Thursday June 11, 2020.
She was born on December 13, 1951 in Phenix City AL. She was the daughter of Anderson Casey and Mary Ann Casey. She was retired from Swift Textiles where she served as a manager for over 30 years.
Vicki is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her son, Mike Chapman of Dacula, GA, and his siblings; Tabitha Santaliz of Pine Mountain Valley, GA, Tiffany Cook of Phenix City, AL and their 4 children Blake Santaliz, Tanner Santaliz, Mackenleigh Cook & Jaxson Cook; Brothers, Reverend Douglas Casey of Sealle, AL, Billy Casey of Smiths Station, AL; Sister, Lenora Money Johnson of Opelika, AL and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic and an abundance of social caution, her services will be limited to family and a few close friends. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924. Share memories of Vicki at Hamiltonmillchapel.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.