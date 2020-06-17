Victoria Chapman
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria
Chapman
December 13, 1951-
June 11, 2020
Buford, GA- Victoria (Vicki) Casey Chapman age 68 of Phenix City AL passed away peacefully on Thursday June 11, 2020.
She was born on December 13, 1951 in Phenix City AL. She was the daughter of Anderson Casey and Mary Ann Casey. She was retired from Swift Textiles where she served as a manager for over 30 years.
Vicki is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her son, Mike Chapman of Dacula, GA, and his siblings; Tabitha Santaliz of Pine Mountain Valley, GA, Tiffany Cook of Phenix City, AL and their 4 children Blake Santaliz, Tanner Santaliz, Mackenleigh Cook & Jaxson Cook; Brothers, Reverend Douglas Casey of Sealle, AL, Billy Casey of Smiths Station, AL; Sister, Lenora Money Johnson of Opelika, AL and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic and an abundance of social caution, her services will be limited to family and a few close friends. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924. Share memories of Vicki at Hamiltonmillchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved