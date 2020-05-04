Vince Ray Coleman
1955 - 2020
Vince Ray
Coleman
January 18, 1955-
April 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) Vince Ray Coleman, 65, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence. A Graveside service will be conducted at 1 PM on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Walker Cemetery, Carthage, TX according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. A viewing will be held at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
SFC (Ret.) Coleman was born on January 18, 1955 to the late Alton Coleman and Eliza G. Bell Coleman in Carthage, TX. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired with 21 years of dedicated service. After his career in the military he said, "I have been trained to take a life, now I want to learn how to save a life." For the next ten years he practiced nursing as a Registered Nurse.
He leaves to cherish his memories a partner, Sylvia Davis; three daughters, LaTerria Coleman (Romano), Alpharetta, GA, Vanetra Coleman (Risa), Woodstock, GA and McKenna Coleman, Columbus, GA; three granddaughters, Jordan, Joss and Jada Copeland; one step-daughter, MaKayla Brown and many other relatives and friends.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Viewing
2:00 - 6:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
MAY
8
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Walker Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
