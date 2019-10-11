Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Vincent Keith Griffin


1958 - 2019
Vincent Keith Griffin Obituary
Vincent Keith
Griffin
November 11, 1958-
October 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Vincent Keith Griffin departed this life Friday, October 4, 2019 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Reverend Vincent Ellison will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be today, Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Griffin was born to the late Henry Davis and Tillie L. Griffin on November 7, 1958 in Columbus, GA. He was the baby brother and affectionally known as 'Fish'. Mr. Griffin was a 1976 graduate of the Georgia Academy for the Blind in Macon, GA. He was preceded by his parents; two brothers, Frank Griffin, Jr. and Jerome Davis and two sisters, Brenda Dunlap and Sabrina Luckey. The memories of Mr. Grifffin will live on through his loving and devoted daughters, Brittany (Gary) Young, Diamond Griffin; three brothers, Ronnie (Peggy) Griffin, Henry Davis, Jr., Michael (Anne) Davis, Sr; four sisters, Delores Hardy, Verna Nail, Jacqueline Griffin and Deborah Griffin; three grandchildren; an aunt, Fannie Palmer; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019
