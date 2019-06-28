Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Lewis Memorial Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vinnie Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vinnie Mae Pickett


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vinnie Mae Pickett Obituary
Vinnie Mae
Pickett
March 30, 1931-
June 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Vinnie Mae Pickett, 88 of Columbus passed on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service for Mrs. Pickett will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Rev. Eddie Jasper, officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral procession will leave from 2926 King Street at 11:15 AM. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the funeral home located at 927 -5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Vinnie Mae Pickett was born on March 30, 1931 to the late Ephriam Watkins and Alberta Maddox Watkins in Union Springs AL. Mrs. Pickett was a proud home maker and cared for her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Pickett, Sr., her three sons, James L. Pickett, William Pickett, Jr. and Albert Pickett.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, five children, Minnie Williams, Evans, GA, Arlanda Pickett, Stone Mt., GA, Gregory Pickett (Henrietta), Clearwater, FL, Christine Pickett, Stone Mt., GA and Priscilla Pickett Williams, Evans, GA; two sisters-in-law, Claudia Mims, Saginaw, MI and Marguerite Watkins, Tampa, FL; 13 grandchildren, several devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now