Vinnie Mae
Pickett
March 30, 1931-
June 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Vinnie Mae Pickett, 88 of Columbus passed on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service for Mrs. Pickett will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Rev. Eddie Jasper, officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral procession will leave from 2926 King Street at 11:15 AM. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the funeral home located at 927 -5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Vinnie Mae Pickett was born on March 30, 1931 to the late Ephriam Watkins and Alberta Maddox Watkins in Union Springs AL. Mrs. Pickett was a proud home maker and cared for her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Pickett, Sr., her three sons, James L. Pickett, William Pickett, Jr. and Albert Pickett.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, five children, Minnie Williams, Evans, GA, Arlanda Pickett, Stone Mt., GA, Gregory Pickett (Henrietta), Clearwater, FL, Christine Pickett, Stone Mt., GA and Priscilla Pickett Williams, Evans, GA; two sisters-in-law, Claudia Mims, Saginaw, MI and Marguerite Watkins, Tampa, FL; 13 grandchildren, several devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 28, 2019