ViolaDanielsMarch 30, 1930-May 7, 2020Middle Island, NY- Ms. Viola Daniels, 90, of Middle Island, NY, passed Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Quantum Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Middle Island. Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Moloney's Central Islip Funeral Home in Central Islip, NY, Burial will follow June 15, 2020 in Rosehill Cemetery in Linden, NJ, according to Sconiers Funeral Home. Ms. Davis was born in Phenix City, AL, daughter of the late Johnnie and Estella Daniels. She was a former member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and later joined Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Columbus. She was a member of the Jolly Matrons. Viola was educated in the Muscogee County School System and was a CNA for Muscogee Manor Nursing Home for over 20 years. Her survivors include: one son, Reginald McCalla; one brother, Wardrick (Gerri) Griffin; two sisters, Mary Scott and Martha Goodwin; 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.