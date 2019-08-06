|
Violet Attaway
Jones
July 27, 1925-
August 5, 2019
Columbus, GA- Violet Attaway Jones, Age 94, of Columbus, GA passed away on August 5, 2019. Violet was born July 27, 1925 in Eastman, GA to her late parents, Fred Jackson and Lavilla Gay Attaway.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7th, at Parkhill Cemetery, with Reverend Billy Duncan officiating.
Violet was retired from management in civil service at Ft. Benning after 41 years of employment. Her life revolved around her family and her church. Violet loved spending time with her family, either at her home or at Lake Harding. Violet was a dedicated member of Beallwood Baptist Church and loved her church and church family very much.
In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Jones; son, R. Jack Jones; siblings, M. Clyde Attaway, Fred J. Attaway, Jr., Lillian A. Davidson and Daniel S. Attaway. She is survived by her son, Randy (Pat) Jones; sister, Florence (Ron) Byrd; grandchildren, Peyton (Jim) Farrar, Chris (Laura) Jones, Doni (Karla) Jones, Dale (Jennifer) Jones, Rob (Shang) Jones and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to the many caregivers for their loving care of Mrs. Violet.
Flowers will be welcome or donations may be made in Mrs. Jones' memory to Beallwood Baptist Church, 4650 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA 31904; Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909; or to the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019