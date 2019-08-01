|
Rev. Virgil Lamar
Colbert
November 6, 1934-
July 29, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Rev. Virgil Lamar Colbert, 84, of Smiths Station, AL passed away Monday afternoon, July 29, 2019 at Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Columbus, GA with his family by his side.
A celebration of life funeral service will be held 3:00 pm EST on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Rev. Tim Cole officiating. A private interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 to 3:00 pm EST prior to the service in Phenix City.
Rev. Colbert was born November 6, 1934 in Phenix City, AL to the late Edward Thomas Colbert and Julia Jackson Shall. He was a loving devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather whom loved his family deeply. He loved people, preaching the Gospel, and fellowship. He had worked with Sears for 30 loyal years and was retired. Rev. Colbert had served as pastor of Lakewood Assembly of God in Atlanta, GA, Summerville Assembly Full Gospel in Columbus, GA, was a member of Victory Tabernacle Church and longtime member, and pastor of Fellowship Assembly of God in Smiths Station. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jo Colbert a son, Dennis Lamar Colbert, one brother, Larry Gene Colbert, and two sisters, Janice Strickland, and Ann Colbert, and one great grandson, Caleb White.
He is survived by one daughter, Betty "Caren" White, two sons, Virgil "Keith" Colbert and wife Paulette, and Thomas Floyd Colbert and wife Sharon, sisters and brothers -in-law, Edna Moore and husband Omar, Jewell Massey, James Thomason, and Frances McDurmont and husband Wayne, (10) grandchildren, (14) great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, church family, and many caring friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019