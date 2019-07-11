Home

Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Garden
4500 St. Mary's Rd.
Columbus, GA
Virgil Stewart Rivers


1937 - 2019
Virgil Stewart Rivers Obituary
Virgil Stewart
Rivers

December 26,1937 - Febuary 7, 2019 -
Spring , Texas- Virgil Mae Stewart Rivers passed away February 7th 2019 in Spring, Texas from Union Springs Alba. Attended school at Spencer High in Columbus, GA. Born to the late Virgil Stewart and Lucinda Stewart she attended Georgia cosmetology School, was a retired weaver at John P. King Mill in Augusta, GA, was a member and sunday school and church secretary at the Hall Street Baptist Church in Augusta, GA. Also a past secretary at the New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Augusta, GA, was also a member of the Heroines of Jericho F.A.A,.M York Rite Augusta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Master Sgt. James Rivers Sr.,her son James Rivers Jr., her sister Julia S.Lewis; she is survived by her brother Willie James Stewart/Bertha Stewart of Columbus, GA, her children Tonnie B. Rivers Dublin, GA, Faye D. Rivers Augusta, GA and a host of grandchildren and relatives and friends.
Contact Willie James or Bertha Stewart 3713 Montrose Ave. Columbus, GA 706-662-9912.
Service: [email protected] Evergreen Memorial Garden
4500 St. Mary's Rd. Columbus, GA
Presiding Pastor: Mike Reed
Repass [email protected] Montrose Ave. after service
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from July 11 to July 12, 2019
