1/1
Virginia Anne "Ginnie" Goodwin
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginnie" Anne
Goodwin
January 10, 1948-
August 23, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Virginia Anne "Ginnie" Goodwin, age 72, of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A rosary will be said for Ginnie at 4:00 pm and visitation to follow from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Columbus, GA. A rite of committal will occur Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Hopewell Church United Methodist Church, Hopewell Church Rd, Pine Mountain, GA.
Ginnie was born January 10, 1948 in Queens, New York to Edna K. Behrman and Walter V Behrman, Sr.. She was an Administrative Assistant at AFLAC from 1990 until retiring in 2010. She loved her job but most of all she loved her family and friends. She was a caretaker to her in-laws and enjoyed family gatherings in her home. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, where she would display her Christmas Village and decorate the tree. Virginia was an avid reader loved to travel and visit her friends and family in New York. She taught her children by example to have patience and how they should always show their love to one another. She enjoyed laughing with her children and grandchildren, and whenever she would do something that might worry her husband, she would teasingly whisper, "Don't tell Gary." Virginia will forever be remembered as a Wonderful Wife, Mother, Friend, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Her parents Walter V Behrman, Sr. and Edna K. Behrman preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Gary Goodwin; children Patti Shirley; Debbie Ramon (Tom); John Rivera; and Jennifer Nichols (Joe); mother-in-law Audrey Goodwin; brother Walter V Behrman, Jr (Lois); grandchildren Tom Ramon, Jessica Slater (Chris), Anthony Harrelson, Julia Barbagelot, Nathan Ramon, Sarah Harrelson, Meagan Nichols, Olivia Nichols, Matthew Nichols, Kellan Rivera, Kinsleigh Rivera, Madalyn Nichols, Jacob Nichols, great-grandchildren Lorelei Toole, Blaiklee & Miles Ramon, Isabel Harrelson, nieces Michelle Behrman, Allison Monaghan and her best friend Candie Bufo.
Please share your memories and express your sympathies at www.shcolumbus.com for the Goodwin family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Rosary
04:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Committal
12:00 PM
Hopewell Church United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved