Virginia "Ginnie" Anne
Goodwin
January 10, 1948-
August 23, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Virginia Anne "Ginnie" Goodwin, age 72, of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A rosary will be said for Ginnie at 4:00 pm and visitation to follow from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Columbus, GA. A rite of committal will occur Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Hopewell Church United Methodist Church, Hopewell Church Rd, Pine Mountain, GA.
Ginnie was born January 10, 1948 in Queens, New York to Edna K. Behrman and Walter V Behrman, Sr.. She was an Administrative Assistant at AFLAC from 1990 until retiring in 2010. She loved her job but most of all she loved her family and friends. She was a caretaker to her in-laws and enjoyed family gatherings in her home. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, where she would display her Christmas Village and decorate the tree. Virginia was an avid reader loved to travel and visit her friends and family in New York. She taught her children by example to have patience and how they should always show their love to one another. She enjoyed laughing with her children and grandchildren, and whenever she would do something that might worry her husband, she would teasingly whisper, "Don't tell Gary." Virginia will forever be remembered as a Wonderful Wife, Mother, Friend, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Her parents Walter V Behrman, Sr. and Edna K. Behrman preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Gary Goodwin; children Patti Shirley; Debbie Ramon (Tom); John Rivera; and Jennifer Nichols (Joe); mother-in-law Audrey Goodwin; brother Walter V Behrman, Jr (Lois); grandchildren Tom Ramon, Jessica Slater (Chris), Anthony Harrelson, Julia Barbagelot, Nathan Ramon, Sarah Harrelson, Meagan Nichols, Olivia Nichols, Matthew Nichols, Kellan Rivera, Kinsleigh Rivera, Madalyn Nichols, Jacob Nichols, great-grandchildren Lorelei Toole, Blaiklee & Miles Ramon, Isabel Harrelson, nieces Michelle Behrman, Allison Monaghan and her best friend Candie Bufo.
Please share your memories and express your sympathies at www.shcolumbus.com
for the Goodwin family.