Virginia Cone
Whisnant
May 19, 1923-
October 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Virginia D. Cone Whisnant, age 97, of Columbus, GA, passed away on October 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Stiffler-Hamby Mortuary; a visitation will be held just prior to services from 10:00 am until 10:50 am. Entombment will be in the Parkhill Cemetery.
Virginia was born in Unadilla, GA on May 19, 1923; the daughter of Patrick Smith Dennard and Frances Parham Dennard. Virginia enjoyed working in her yard, taking care to make her yard look beautiful; she was a wonderful cook; and in her later years she found enjoyment in playing golf. She loved traveling and was grateful for the opportunities to go and see various destinations. Virginia was a member of Upatoi United Methodist Church, she loved her church and her church family. She served as treasurer for the church for over 30 years. In her honor, the church named the church library after her. Virginia served, locally and statewide, as President of the Citizens of Georgia Power and she found great pleasure volunteering as a Pink Lady at the (Piedmont) Medical Center.
The family would like to recognize and thank her caregivers for the wonderful care they gave, Eula Davis, Theresa Franks, Lessie Cooper, Olivia Hamilton, and Shavonda Adair; we appreciate all of you so much.
Virginia is preceded in death by: her parents; husband Wilber Cone; husband, Drane Whisnant; and her 15 brothers and sisters.
As the Matriarch of five generations she is survived by, her two daughters, Joyce Mayher, Janice Loper; two sons, Howell Cone (Vicki), Dan Whisnant (Tina); five granddaughters, Lisa Solomon (Scott), Cheryl Norton (Greg), Joy Sloan, Brooke Sheppard (Mike); five grandsons, Rem Brady (Bardie), John Mayher (Linda), David Loper, David Cone (Katy); Melissa Whisnant Register (Bryan), Matthew Whisnant 15 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends of the family that will cherish her memory.
for the Cone Whisnant family.