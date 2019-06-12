Mrs. Virginia H.

Adams

June 26, 1929-

June 6, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Virginia H. Adams, 89, of Columbus passed on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at River Towne Nursing Center. Funeral service for Mrs. Adams will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Wynnton Hill Baptist Church, Rev. Michael Sherman, pastor officiating. Burial will be held in Main Post Cemetery on Monday, June 17, 2019 according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a family hour from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.

Mrs. Virginia H. Adams, endearingly called "GG" was born on June 26, 1929 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Brady Hugley in Columbus. Virginia was united in holy matrimony with retired SFC George Adams III, in 1957.

Virginia graduated from Radcliff High School and furthered her education at Tuskegee Institute now Tuskegee University, graduating in 1957. Her pursuit of education took her to Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Auburn University in Auburn, AL and later Columbus College now Columbus State University, where she completed her Masters in Early Childhood Education in 1972.

Mrs. Adams' industrious career as an educator lasted for over 32 years in the Muscogee County School System. She taught kindergarten at Carver Elementary School for 12 years then transferred to Rose Hill Elementary School where she taught for 20 years.

Mrs. Adams has been a devoted member of Wynnton Hill Baptist Church for over 85 years, serving in various leadership roles and was an active member of the Poinsettias Social Club. She was preceded in death by her father, her husband and her sisters, Dorothy Hugley McGruder, Armanda Louise Hugley Burns and Maurice Dotson.

Those surviving yet feeling a definite loss include her nephew, Kevin L. McBride, of Columbus, whom she reared as her son; a host of other nephews; nieces; great nephews and nieces; great-great nephews and nieces; other relatives; friends; church members; neighbors and a dedicated and loving friend, Martha Jones. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary