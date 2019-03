Virginia

Head

October 17, 1921-

February 27, 2019

Auburn, AL- VIRGINIA R HEAD, age 97, of Auburn, Alabama passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019. Virginia was born October 17, 1921 in Troy, Alabama to her late parents, Bena Brown Jones Ryals and Jack Davenport Ryals. She was married in Troy, AL, to her husband who served the army during both WWII and the Korean War before being assigned to Ft. Benning. Upon leaving the army, they settled in Columbus and raised their two sons. She taught them by example to have a good work ethic and be dedicated to their family. Virginia was a member of St Luke united Methodist Church and member of the Shaw Sunday School Class before her failing health prevented her from attending. She loved family gatherings and cooking for the family. Virginia will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband William Paul Head, Sr. and sisters, Edna and Margaret. She is survived by; son, Robert Scott Head; daughter-in-law, Jenny Head, of Auburn, AL; and son, William Paul Head, Jr., of Auburn, AL; brother, Charles Ryals, of Mobile, AL; grandson, Steven (Paige) Head, of Ft. Polk, LA; and granddaughter, Sara (Bradley) Dennis, of Huntsville, AL; other family members, and many friends.

A Celebration of Virginia's Life will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM Central Time at Green Hills Funeral Home, 1621 S. US Hwy 29, Troy, AL 36079.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the HEAD family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary