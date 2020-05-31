Virginia Lee
Porter
April 10, 1921-
May 19, 2020
Cataula, GA- Virginia Lee Tomberlin Porter
Virginia (Ginny) Lee Tomberlin Porter was born on April 10, 1921. After living for close to 100 years, she died peacefully in her sleep on May 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Sam and Berta Tomberlin of Fitzgerald, Georgia, and her sisters Mildred Hilton, Nita Cauley, and Jean Towers. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband Fred Stanley Porter.
She is survived by her children Pam Scheible (Gary), Penny Algood (Albert), and Stan Porter (Stephanie); her grandchildren Stacey Holloman (William), Todd Scheible (Mindy), Katie Terry (David), and Fred Porter. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Haygan Holloman, Garren Holloman, Colton Scheible, Ella Kate Scheible, and Emme Terry.
Ginny was loved by her family and friends and we'll all miss her. The family is very grateful to the staff at The Greenhouse at Calvary for the excellent and loving care you provided. She was laid to rest next to her husband Fred at Park Hill Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held a later date. See additional family provided information at the following URL: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/columbus-ga/virginia-porter-9190790
Porter
April 10, 1921-
May 19, 2020
Cataula, GA- Virginia Lee Tomberlin Porter
Virginia (Ginny) Lee Tomberlin Porter was born on April 10, 1921. After living for close to 100 years, she died peacefully in her sleep on May 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Sam and Berta Tomberlin of Fitzgerald, Georgia, and her sisters Mildred Hilton, Nita Cauley, and Jean Towers. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband Fred Stanley Porter.
She is survived by her children Pam Scheible (Gary), Penny Algood (Albert), and Stan Porter (Stephanie); her grandchildren Stacey Holloman (William), Todd Scheible (Mindy), Katie Terry (David), and Fred Porter. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Haygan Holloman, Garren Holloman, Colton Scheible, Ella Kate Scheible, and Emme Terry.
Ginny was loved by her family and friends and we'll all miss her. The family is very grateful to the staff at The Greenhouse at Calvary for the excellent and loving care you provided. She was laid to rest next to her husband Fred at Park Hill Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held a later date. See additional family provided information at the following URL: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/columbus-ga/virginia-porter-9190790
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2020.