Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Veasey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Louise Griffith Veasey


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Louise Griffith Veasey Obituary
Virginia Louise Griffith
Veasey
November 21, 1934-
March 5, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Virginia Louise Griffith Veasey, 84 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Canterbury Nursing Facility. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm ET at Colonial Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Griffith officiating.
Virginia was born November 21, 1934 to James William Griffith and Katie Fuller Griffith in Crawford, Alabama. She retired from Phenix Girard Bank after 47 years. She was a member of Golden Acres Baptist Church. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Veasey; son, Randy Veasey; parents, James William Griffith and Katie Fuller Griffith; 7 brothers, Herman Griffith, Charlie Griffith, Roland Griffith, William Griffith, James Griffith, Roscoe Griffith and Prentiss Griffith.
Surviving is her daughter, Becky Veasey Crowder and her husband, James of Fortson, Georgia; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Kindred Hospice.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now