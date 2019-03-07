|
Virginia Louise Griffith
Veasey
November 21, 1934-
March 5, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Virginia Louise Griffith Veasey, 84 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Canterbury Nursing Facility. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm ET at Colonial Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Griffith officiating.
Virginia was born November 21, 1934 to James William Griffith and Katie Fuller Griffith in Crawford, Alabama. She retired from Phenix Girard Bank after 47 years. She was a member of Golden Acres Baptist Church. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Veasey; son, Randy Veasey; parents, James William Griffith and Katie Fuller Griffith; 7 brothers, Herman Griffith, Charlie Griffith, Roland Griffith, William Griffith, James Griffith, Roscoe Griffith and Prentiss Griffith.
Surviving is her daughter, Becky Veasey Crowder and her husband, James of Fortson, Georgia; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Kindred Hospice.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019