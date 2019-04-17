|
Virginia Mae
Hobbs
04/14/1947-
04/15/2019
Smith Station, AL- Virginia Mae Hobbs, 72, of Smith Station, AL died at St. Francis Hospital after an illness on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM in Lakeview Memory Gardens with Dr. Ralph Wooten and Rev. Grant Parker officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hobbs was born April 14, 1947 in Franklin, NC daughter of the late Quinton Shelton and Lora Mae Davis Shelton. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and former GA Leader and Sunday School Teacher at Holland Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Hobbs was an active member of 1st United Methodist Church in Phenix City, AL. She will always live on in our hearts and memories.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Hobbs, Smith Station, AL; two daughters, April Spear (Jason), Phenix City, AL and Robin Cobb (Zachary), Midland, GA; four siblings, Dena Smith (Dale), Smith Station, Lola Walls (Ron) Seabrook, TX, J.D. Shelton (Pat), Berry Shelton all of Smith Station, AL; three grandchildren, Skyler Spear, Gavin Cobb and Kaden Cobb; numerous nieces and nephews and friends also survive.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019