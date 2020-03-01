|
|
Virginia O.
Bass
July 22, 1928-
February 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Virginia O. Bass, 91 of Columbus, Georgia passed away on February 28, 2020 at Spring Harbor Assisted Living with her loving family by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Chapel of Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. Family will visit with friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Columbus, 212 12 Street, Columbus, Georgia 31901 or the .
Mrs. Virginia was married to the late Dr. Frank Bass, they were together for 59 years and married for 57 before his passing in 2008. They lived in Atlanta before they called Columbus their home. Before moving to Columbus Mrs. Virginia worked at 4th National Bank of Atlanta, upon moving to Columbus she continued working for 4th National Bank of Columbus until she decided to stay at home to take care of her family. Mrs. Virginia was Christian by faith. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbus where she attended the Joy Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Virginia leaves her legacy to be cherished by her loving daughter, Claire Mumbrauer and her husband Jim of Columbus, Georgia; her granddaughter, Laura Lay of Athens, Georgia and grandson, Andrew Mumbrauer of Butler, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frank Bass, her father, Charles T. Osborne, her mother, Ann Workman Stanfield and her Dad, Raymond Stanfield.
Mrs. Virginia's family would like to send a special thank you to the caregivers at Spring Harbor for their kindness and support.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2020