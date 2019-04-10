Virginia Smith

Hicks

April 11, 1930-

April 8, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Virginia Smith Hicks, 88, passed away in the comfort of her home on April 8th. Funeral Services will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus with Reverend Charles Mitchell and Dr. Ed Helton officiating. Interment will be in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Active Pallbearers will be Brian Hicks, Josh Hicks, Jeff Hicks, David Ashley, Todd Ganovski and Kyle Petrie.

Virginia was born in Columbus, Georgia in the family home on Armour Avenue on April 11, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Henry Jefferson Smith and Julia Cleland Smith. She attended Rosemont Elementary School and Baker High School. After graduating in 1947 she attended Georgia Southwestern College until marrying H. Allen Hicks, whom she adored as the love of her life, in 1948. They celebrated their 70th anniversary on June 6, 2018.

Virginia was a member of Morningside Baptist Church for over 60 years and was active in the baby outreach program for 15 of those years. She worked as the office manager for the Georgia Power Company Credit Union for 17 years, was President of the Georgia Power Women's Club for 2 years and was an active member of the Georgia Power Retired Ambassadors Club until her death.

In addition to her husband, Virginia is survived by two sisters, Louise Stringer of Greensburg, La. and Peggy Chaney of St. Simons, Ga.; three children, Steve (Maridonna) of Waverly Hall, Ga., Jerry (Pat) of Cataula, Ga., and Shirley of Dawsonville, Ga.; 6 grandchildren, Jodi Ganovski (Todd), Brian Hicks (Kim), Josh Hicks (Emilee), Gina Ashley (David), Jeff Hicks (Lindsay), and Julie Petrie (Kyle); and 12 great grandchildren.

Virginia and Allen travelled in their RV to every state, frequently accompanied by their children and grandchildren. They cruised to Alaska, the Bahamas, the Panama Canal and around Hawaii. They enjoyed several trips to Europe and one memorable trip to the Holy Land. In addition to traveling, Virginia loved flowers and family, particularly cooking for and feeding as many family members as would come to her home for any special occasion or no occasion at all.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Valley Rescue Mission, Columbus Hospice or the in her memory. The family wishes to publically thank the caretakers from Columbus Hospice and Visiting Angels for their tender care during the last few weeks of her life.

